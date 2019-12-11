Charlotte Sue Patterson, 89, of Oliver Springs, passed away at her home on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.
She was a mother, homemaker and a faithful member of Stephens Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elihue and Lillie Green; sisters, Irene Finley, Carolyn Ridenour and Kay Cross; brothers, Bud Green and Arnold Green; step-mother, Ollie Green; daughters, Patricia Whedbee and Barbara Kennedy; grandsons, Brian Miller and Douglas Wright; and son-in-law, Danny Wright.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda Sutton and husband Kurt, Janice Wright, Carol Keese and husband Ron and Phyllis Trento and husband Raphael; son, Gregory Patterson; son-in-laws, Sonny Kennedy and Rick Whedbee; brother, Robert Green; sister, Ruth Anderson; brother-in-law, Toy Reece Patterson and wife Jenny; sisters-in-law, Aileen Smith and Corenia Heidle-Strevel; grandchildren, Kimberly Mimm, Jason Kennedy, Heather Hall, Ashlee McQuaig, Bradford Trento, Chad Whedbee and Breanna Patterson; great-grandchildren, Amanda, Sarah and Katherine Mimm, Rachel Hall, Abby and Alyssa Wright, Preslee McQuaig, Oliver and Charlie Trento; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family received friends, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral service followed at 8 p.m. with Bro. Keith Kilby officiating. A graveside service was held Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Union Cemetery in Oliver Springs.
Schubert Funeral Home was in charge and has been honored to serve the family of Charlotte Sue Patterson.
Published in Morgan County News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 17, 2019