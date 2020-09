Or Copy this URL to Share

Charlotte Trissel, 64, of Sunbright, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Alva Young; and step-father, Travis Young.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Trissell; and daughter, Joanna (Kyle) Schubert.

The family is honoring Charlotte's request to be cremated. No memorial services are scheduled at this time.

Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



