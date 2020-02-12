Charmin L. Hatfield, 45, of Oliver Springs, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Angel Hatfield.
She survived by her children, Chelsea Hatfield, Matthew Hatfield and Cory Johnson; companion, Billy York; three grandchildren; husband, Clifford Hatfield; mother, Brenda Smith; and father, Fred Nation.
The family received friends Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home from noon-1 p.m. A graveside service followed in Montgomery Cemetery in Wartburg.
Published in Morgan County News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 18, 2020