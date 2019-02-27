Chester A. Crisp, 85, of Punta Gorda, Fla., formerly of Sunbright, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Forsythe Crisp; children, Bonnie, Kenneth and Jeffrey; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
The family received friends on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, from 12-1 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright. The funeral service followed at 1 p.m. with Bro. Billy Durham officiating. Interment followed in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Sunbright.
Published in Morgan County News from Feb. 27 to Mar. 5, 2019