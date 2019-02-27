Chester Crisp

Obituary

Chester A. Crisp, 85, of Punta Gorda, Fla., formerly of Sunbright, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Forsythe Crisp; children, Bonnie, Kenneth and Jeffrey; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
The family received friends on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, from 12-1 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright. The funeral service followed at 1 p.m. with Bro. Billy Durham officiating. Interment followed in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Sunbright.
Funeral Home
Schubert Funeral Home Inc
7905 Morgan Co Hwy
Sunbright, TN 37872
(423) 628-2888
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Morgan County News from Feb. 27 to Mar. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.