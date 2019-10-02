Christine Honeycutt

Christine Honeycutt, 89, formerly of Sunbright, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Rivergate Terrace in Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Honeycutt; parents, Nydia Galloway and Stanley McCartt; and son, Ronald Honeycutt.
She is survived by her son, Blaine and wife Kathy Honeycutt; daughter, Crystal Betley; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
The family received friends Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Piney Baptist Church in Oakdale from 3-5 p.m. The funeral service began at 5 p.m. Interment followed in Piney Church Cemetery.
Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
