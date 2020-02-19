Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cleveland Loy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Mr. Loy was born on Oct. 13, 1924, in Loyston, Tenn., (Union County).

In 1935, when Norris Dam was being built, his family moved to Clinton. He enlisted in the Army Air Force during WWII where he served four years. He owned and operated several businesses while living in Morgan County for more than 27 years.ÊUpon retirement, he moved to Norris Lake where he enjoyed his life-long passion fishing and became a fishing guide. He later moved to Oak Ridge in 1994 and remained there until he moved to the Tennessee State Veterans Home in January 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sherman and Elizabeth Loy; son, Clarance Loy; brothers, Edward Loy and John Loy; and sisters, Willa Mae Rayfield and Flossie Loy.

He leaves his wife of 74 years, Bernice (Bice) Loy; sons, Jimmy Loy and Danny Loy; daughters, Brenda Therry and Toni Loy; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; special family friend, Greg Stewart; and sisters, Tressie Johnson and Flora Register.

The family will receive friends and family at Holly Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 from 10 a.m.-noon. The funeral service will begin at noon in the funeral home chapel. Interment will immediately follow immediately at Farmers Grove Baptist Church on Block House Valley Road.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.



