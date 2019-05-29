Clia M. Davidson, of Burrville, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ottis (Buster) Davidson, Jr.
She is survived by her sons, Tony Davidson and Rodney Davidson; two grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The family received friends Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 1-2 p.m. The funeral followed at 2 p.m. with Bro. Perry Spurling officiating. Interment followed in Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Sunbright.
Published in Morgan County News from May 29 to June 4, 2019