Clifford Nelson
Clifford Harold Nelson, 89, of Lancing, passed awayÊWednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Bessie.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda; sons, Roger (Mary), Randy and Steve; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
The family is honoring his wishes to be cremated and plans a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Morgan County News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 25, 2020.
