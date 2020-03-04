Conley Archie Howard, 75, of Crossville, passed away Feb. 20, 2020.

He was born in Lancing, the son of Amel and Elsie Collins Howard. Conley spent the first 16 years of his life in and out of the in Lexington, Ky. During his time there, he endured many surgeries. After his health battles were won, Conley went on to become an accomplished draftsman. He retired from Martin-Marietta in Oak Ridge and continued to work with the Cumberland County Sanitation Dept. until fully retiring. He always had a great love and support of the Shriners Hospital and the kind people who worked there. He ad his late wife Margie were members of Grassy Cove Methodist church and they often attended Meridian Baptist Church. They were also very active in the 127 Senior Center.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margie Howard; and brother, Conrad Howard.

He is survived b his brothers, Harold Howard and wife Carol of Wartburg and Wesley Howard and wife Diana of Wartburg; sister, Janice Hal of Harriman; and many special nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at Grassy Cove United Methodist Church. Burial was in Grassy Cove Cemetery.

Hood Funeral Home in Crossville was in charge of arrangements.

