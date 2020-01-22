Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cora LaRue. View Sign Service Information Schubert Funeral Home Inc 7905 Morgan Co Hwy Sunbright , TN 37872 (423)-628-2888 Send Flowers Obituary



Ms. Irene was known for loving life, family and the Lord.ÊShe was a member who loved her church family at Sunbright First Baptist.ÊShe loved traveling with Helen, Paul and friends and made many senior citizens trips.ÊShe was always thankful for the blessings of life and always had a positive outlook on life. She was also known as 'The Queen of Burrville' quoted by Mr. David Starr.

Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas 'Elmer' LaRue, Sr.; parents, Melvin and Milda Ooten; son, T.E. LaRue, Jr; brothers, Cecil Coffman, Charles Henry and James Henry; and sisters, Ruby Howard and Clia Davidson.

She is survived by her daughter, Helen LaRue Freels; grandchildren, Jeff (Joni) LaRue, Trent (Tracy) LaRue and Dean (Jeanne-Marie) LaRue; great-grandchildren, Bogle LaRue, Julia LaRue, Thad LaRue, Thomas and Mary Claire LaRue; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Henry; special friend, David Starr; the extended Starr family; and a host of nieces, nephews and special friends.

The family received friends Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 1-2 p.m. The funeral service began at 2 p.m. with Bro. Mike Hammonds officiating. Interment followed in Springs Chapel Cemetery in Grimsley, Tenn.

In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to Sunbright First Baptist, 7895 Morgan County Hwy, Sunbright, Tenn.Ê37872.

To know her is to lover her, she was a Mother, Mamaw, Aunt Irene and a friend to all who knew her.

Schubert Funeral Home has been honored to serve the family of Ms. Cora 'Irene' LaRue.



