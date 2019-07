Cynthia Kaye Johnson, 40, of Ballplay, passed away at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center.Cynthia served as Monroe County E-911 dispatcher for 22 years, the Terminal Agency Coordinator (TAC) and served as the training supervisor, was a former Girl Scout leader, was youth leader at Friends Meeting of Ballplay Church and just completed her studies to be a teacher earning her Bachelor Degree.She was preceded in death by her grandparents Glenn and Grace Presley and Virgil and Margaret Lynn; father-in-law, David Johnson; and special friend, Buddy Harold Thomas.Survivors include her husband, Bill Johnson; children, Sarah Johnson, Matthew Johnson and Brook (Christian) Ganter; special niece, Courtney Smith ; grandchildren, Rowan E. and Evelyn C. Ganter; parents, Rod and Anna Faye Presley; sister, Rhonda (Tim) Smith; nieces, Tarah Parks, Tristan Parks, Arabella Wyrick, Addy and Rori Williams; nephews, Trevor Parks and Rhett Wyrick; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, David and Raezean Johnson, Wesley and Melinda Wyrick and Russ and Julie Parks; several aunts and uncles; and mother-in-law and step-father-in-law, Pam and Gary Williams.The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home in Madisonville. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Scott Knight officiating. Interment will be held Thursday, July 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Oak Grove Friends Cemetery.