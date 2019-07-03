Cynthia Kaye Johnson, 40, of Ballplay, passed away at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center.
Cynthia served as Monroe County E-911 dispatcher for 22 years, the Terminal Agency Coordinator (TAC) and served as the training supervisor, was a former Girl Scout leader, was youth leader at Friends Meeting of Ballplay Church and just completed her studies to be a teacher earning her Bachelor Degree.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Glenn and Grace Presley and Virgil and Margaret Lynn; father-in-law, David Johnson; and special friend, Buddy Harold Thomas.
Survivors include her husband, Bill Johnson; children, Sarah Johnson, Matthew Johnson and Brook (Christian) Ganter; special niece, Courtney Smith; grandchildren, Rowan E. and Evelyn C. Ganter; parents, Rod and Anna Faye Presley; sister, Rhonda (Tim) Smith; nieces, Tarah Parks, Tristan Parks, Arabella Wyrick, Addy and Rori Williams; nephews, Trevor Parks and Rhett Wyrick; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, David and Raezean Johnson, Wesley and Melinda Wyrick and Russ and Julie Parks; several aunts and uncles; and mother-in-law and step-father-in-law, Pam and Gary Williams.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home in Madisonville. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Scott Knight officiating. Interment will be held Thursday, July 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Oak Grove Friends Cemetery.
Published in Morgan County News from July 3 to July 9, 2019