Daniel Kirby

Service Information
Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN
37887
(423)-346-6677
Obituary
Rev. Daniel Kirby, 72, of Sunbright, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Mary Cox Kirby; and grandparents, George and Ruth Powell.
He is survived by his daughter, Rhonda Daniel; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
The family received friends Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m. with Bro. Shane Phillips officiating. A graveside service was held Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at noon in Smokey Junction in Scott County with Military Honors provided by Brannon Kreis Post #149.
Published in Morgan County News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27, 2019
