David Brewster, 84, of Robbins, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Life Care Center of Morgan County.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Syl and Annie Brewster; and wives, Louise and Lexie.

He is survived by his son, Daniel Brewster.

The family received friends on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at West-Murley Funeral Home. The funeral service followed in the chapel of the funeral home at 8 p.m. with Bro. Donnie Douglas and Bro. David Boiles officiating. A Committal Service was held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Brewstertown Community Cemetery in Sunbright.



