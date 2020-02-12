David Freytag Jr., 81, of Wartburg, passed away peacefully on Feb. 9, 2020 surrounded by family.
David drove trucks local and long haul for more than 50 years and was owner/operator of Freytag Service Station along with his wife.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Faye (Boston) Freytag; parents, Dave and Susie (Hawn) Freytag; daughter, Cheryl Freytag; sisters, Margie Rich, Lena Vowell and Libby Neal;Êand grandsons, Williard Shields and Joshua Johnson.
He is survived by his son, Wesley (Kathie) Freytag of Wartburg; special brother-in-law, Dean Boston;Êgrandchildren, Justin (Jenny) Freytag, Brandon (Hillary) Freytag, Allen (Delilah) Dagley, Jeb Johnson and Cassie Jarnigan; great-grandchildren, Coleman, Oliver and Kaden Freytag, Gabriel and Gunner Freytag, Dawson, Abby, Gracie and Georgie Dagley, Juliana and Carson Johnson, Rodney Jarnigan and Tillian Lawson; brothers, Billy Ray, DC, JW and Randy Freytag; and sisters, Mildred Young and Rosemary Hamby.
The family will receive friends Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with Rev. Billy Jones officiating.Ê Interment will follow in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery.
Special singers: Jenny Freytag and Katie Santiago
Published in Morgan County News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 18, 2020