David Freytag Jr., 81, of Wartburg, passed away peacefully on Feb. 9, 2020 surrounded by family.David drove trucks local and long haul for more than 50 years and was owner/operator of Freytag Service Station along with his wife.He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Faye (Boston) Freytag; parents, Dave and Susie (Hawn) Freytag; daughter, Cheryl Freytag; sisters, Margie Rich, Lena Vowell and Libby Neal;Êand grandsons, Williard Shields and Joshua Johnson.He is survived by his son, Wesley (Kathie) Freytag of Wartburg; special brother-in-law, Dean Boston;Êgrandchildren, Justin (Jenny) Freytag, Brandon (Hillary) Freytag, Allen (Delilah) Dagley, Jeb Johnson and Cassie Jarnigan; great-grandchildren, Coleman, Oliver and Kaden Freytag, Gabriel and Gunner Freytag, Dawson, Abby, Gracie and Georgie Dagley, Juliana and Carson Johnson, Rodney Jarnigan and Tillian Lawson; brothers, Billy Ray, DC, JW and Randy Freytag; and sisters, Mildred Young and Rosemary Hamby.The family will receive friends Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with Rev. Billy Jones officiating.Ê Interment will follow in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery.Special singers: Jenny Freytag and Katie SantiagoSchubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of David Freytag Jr.