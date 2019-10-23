Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Portwood. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



He was a member of Covington Baptist Church in Wartburg. David served our country in the U.S. Army and was a member of the American Legion Post 112 of Oliver Springs.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Wilma Dawn (Simpson) Portwood; parents, Grover Lee and Flora B. Portwood; one sister; and five brothers.

He is survived by his three children, Melissa Armstrong, Lisa Keller and Grover Lindell Portwood; two step-children, Angela Wright and Chuck Simpson; brothers, Brink Armes and Sam Armes; several half-brothers and half-sisters; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

The family received friends on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 from 11 a.m.-noon at Covington Baptist Church in Wartburg. The funeral service began at noon officiated by Pastor David Armes. Interment with Military Honors followed in the church cemetery.

