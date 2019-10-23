David Portwood

Obituary
David Edward Portwood of Oliver Springs, born July 23, 1951, passed away on Oct. 11, 2019 at the home of his daughter in Kingston.
He was a member of Covington Baptist Church in Wartburg. David served our country in the U.S. Army and was a member of the American Legion Post 112 of Oliver Springs.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Wilma Dawn (Simpson) Portwood; parents, Grover Lee and Flora B. Portwood; one sister; and five brothers.
He is survived by his three children, Melissa Armstrong, Lisa Keller and Grover Lindell Portwood; two step-children, Angela Wright and Chuck Simpson; brothers, Brink Armes and Sam Armes; several half-brothers and half-sisters; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
The family received friends on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 from 11 a.m.-noon at Covington Baptist Church in Wartburg. The funeral service began at noon officiated by Pastor David Armes. Interment with Military Honors followed in the church cemetery.
Published in Morgan County News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 29, 2019
