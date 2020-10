Or Copy this URL to Share

Deborah Ann Gunter, 43, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Jean Shoemaker; and her grandparents.

She is survived by her husband, Billy Gunter; sons, Jordan Phillips and Kaleb Gunter; father, Billy Shoemaker; parents-in-law, Jerry and Irene Wright.

The family is honoring Deborah's wishes to be cremated.

Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



