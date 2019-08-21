Deborah Tamboso

Deborah Ann Tamboso, 62, of Lancing, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Delbert Longmire and Evelyn Vann.
She is survived by her husband, Nick Tamboso; children, Nick (Cindy) Tamboso, Christy Ann (Jeff) Melton, Angela (Jimmy Page) Roberts and Jennifer Tamboso; and nine grandchildren.
The family received friends Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from noon-2 p.m. The funeral service followed at 2 p.m. Interment followed in Kubley Cemetery in Lancing.
Published in Morgan County News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27, 2019
