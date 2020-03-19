Della Coley

Service Information
Davis Funeral Home
715 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN
37748
(865)-882-2000
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Davis Funeral Home
715 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
7:00 PM
Davis Funeral Home
715 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
2:30 PM
Roane Memorial Gardens
Obituary
Send Flowers

Della Hamby Coley, 87, of Harriman, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at NHC Cavet Hill in Knoxville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Squire Eldon Coley; parents, Elbert and Mary Hamby.
She is survived her children, Donna Mullaly, Darrell Coley, David Coley and Denise Strange; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The family received friends Monday, March 16, 2020 from 5-7. The funeral services followed at 7 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman with. Bro. Charles Webb and Bro. Jimmy Griffith officiating. Burial was held Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. in Roane Memorial Gardens.
Published in Morgan County News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.