Della Hamby Coley, 87, of Harriman, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at NHC Cavet Hill in Knoxville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Squire Eldon Coley; parents, Elbert and Mary Hamby.
She is survived her children, Donna Mullaly, Darrell Coley, David Coley and Denise Strange; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The family received friends Monday, March 16, 2020 from 5-7. The funeral services followed at 7 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman with. Bro. Charles Webb and Bro. Jimmy Griffith officiating. Burial was held Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. in Roane Memorial Gardens.
Published in Morgan County News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 24, 2020