Delonha Joan Spradlin Heidel, 77, Wartburg, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at her home.
She is preceded in death by her father, Gorman Spradlin; two grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
She is survived by her husband, Garland Ralph Heidel; mother, Geveva Spradlin; children, Charles 'Chuck' (Ann) Heidel, Lee (Denise) Heidel, Allen Heidel, Robert 'Rob' (Stacey) Heidel and Lorie (Richard) Marcum; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The family received friends Friday, May 15, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services were held Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wartburg with Pastor David Graves officiating.
Interment followed in Morgan Memorial Gardens in Wartburg.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that a memorial be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 67, Wartburg, TN 37887.
Published in Morgan County News from May 20 to May 26, 2020