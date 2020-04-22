Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Marlow. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



He was born June 13, 1933 in Clinchmore, Tenn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ike and Haley Marlow; siblings, Audie Marlow, Adam Marlow, Nathan Marlow and Jurlene McKamey-Prejean.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Margaret Lenora Melton Marlow (formerly of Lancing); daughters, Melanie Lynch (John), Cynthia Hunter (Phillip) and Valerie Lowery (James); grandchildren, Hannah Hunter Warner (Jimmy), Jacob Hunter (Cindy), Alexis Lowery and Ashton Lowery; brother, James Marlowe (Linda); sister, Evadene Hembree (Sayer); and sister-in-law, Christine Marlow; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Dennis served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a Signal Corp Instructor at Fort Gordon, Georgia. He was a member of Harlem Masonic Lodge #276 in Harlem, Ga., and a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason in Knoxville. He retired June 15, 1995 from Norfolk Southern Railway, Communications Division, after 39 and one half years of distinguished service. He was also founder of Metro Electronics and later Georgia Industrial Equipment until his final retirement in May 2010.

During his early life, he endured hardships, but he never gave up. He left behind an amazing example of generosity, which many people and organizations benefitted from. He possessed a strong work ethic, never being satisfied with mediocre results. His tenacity, drive and many blessings from God resulted in his success. He was a man with diverse intellect, high moral standards, and unconditional love for his family and love for his fellow man without prejudice.

Dennis was laid to rest with military honors on April 2, 2020 in Marietta, Ga. In recognition of his service to our country and in memory of this remarkable man, the United States Flag will be flown in his honor at the State Capitol in Atlanta, Ga. as well as the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. on July 1, 2020.

He will be greatly missed, but he takes a much deserved rest until his resurrection at Christ's return. His loved ones look forward to that day.

Southern Cremations and Funerals at Cheatham Hill, Marietta, Ga.



