Dennis Shannon

Dennis Ray Shannon, 59, of Sunbright, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Reba Kearney Shannon.

He is survived by his father, Amous Shannon; and several siblings.

The family received friends Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 3-5 p.m. The funeral service began at 5 p.m. with Bro. Dudley Harness and Bro. Adam Garrett officiating.ÊInterment followed in Sunbright Cemetery.Ê



