Dewey “Wayne� Brown, 52, of Harriman, passed Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Duncan Philips; father, Gems France Brown, Sr.; and step-mother, Judy Maxwell Brown.

He is survived by his son, Austin Brown.

A graveside service was held Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at 3 p.m. in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Harriman.

Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



