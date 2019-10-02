Dewey Lee Jones passed away at his home, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 from complications of Asbestosis that he acquired while serving in the Navy on the USS Joseph P. Kennedy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Luke and Barbara Jones; and sisters, Mary Martha Jones and Eula Knight.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy Jones; son, Jody and wife Crystal and their sons, Jared and Jacob; step-son, Anthony and Sara and their sons, Bryant and Brandon.
Per his wishes, he was cremated and no services will be held.
Published in Morgan County News from Sept. 18 to Oct. 8, 2019