Dillard Carl Kennedy Jr., 44, of Deer Lodge, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dillard Carl Kennedy Sr; grandparents, Dillard and Sally Kennedy of Crossville and Kenneth and Marie Hawn of Deer Lodge.
He is survived by his mother, Carla Ann Kennedy of Deer Lodge; daughters, Marissa Kennedy of Haines City, Fla., Liberty Kennedy of Ennis, Tx., Charity Kennedy of Deer Lodge and Millie and Gretchen Kennedy of Dayton, Ohio; and one granddaughter.
The family received friends on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m. with Bro. Frank Kirby officiating. A graveside service was held Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Adams Hill Cemetery in Deer Lodge.
Published in Morgan County News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 14, 2020
