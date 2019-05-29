Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolphus Henry. View Sign Service Information Jackson Funeral Services 7071 Knoxville Hwy. Oliver Springs , TN 37840 (865)-435-3800 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born Sept. 11, 1937 to Hurstle and Georgia Young Henry.ÊHe graduated from Robbins High School in 1955.ÊHe joined the United States Navy in September 1955 and served on the USS Hickox and the Cadmus. He was married to Brenda Pemberton for 57 years.

Dolphus spent 40 years serving in the Business Industry for Arvin, BF Goodrich and American Bag Corporation.ÊHe was a member of the Scottish Rite of Free Masonry 32 degree, a 50 plus year member of Scott County Lodge 670 and Kerbela Shriners.ÊDolph was a member of Barton Chapel in Robbins and served as Deacon, Trustee and Church Secretary for many years.ÊHe presently attended Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Coalfield.

Dolphus was an avid sports fan and especially loyal to Coalfield and the University of Tennessee Athletics.ÊHe followed high school football for the past 40 years.ÊAs an active outdoorsman, he loved spending time hunting, fishing and being outside.ÊHis favorite pastime was devoting time to his grandchildren.

Dolphus was preceded in death by his parents, Hurstle and Georgia Young Henry; brothers, Douglas Henry and Fisher Henry of Robbins; sisters, Brenda Kay and Sharon Faye; sister-in-law Wanda Ruth Henry; and half siblings, Quinton Henry, Linton Henry, Ruby Kearney, Vernie Gibson, Ada Pickens and Arthia Armes.

Dolphus is survived by his wife of 57 years, Brenda Pemberton Henry; two sons, Keith and wife Pam and Jared and wife Christina;Êgrandchildren, (Bamps' pride and joys in life) Leeah, Chastin, AJ and Coalton; brothers, Winford (Betty) Henry of Nashville, Ind. and Ledford Henry of Robbins;Êsisters, Eunice Henry, Syble (Ervin) Stringfield of Knoxville and Velma (Dickie) Purser of Georgia; sisters-in-law, Wanda June Henry of Elgin and Mildred Henry of Wartburg;Êspecial friend, Ralph Bond of Oneida;Êand many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Services will be officiated by Preacher Don Acton on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 5901 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, Tenn. with internment in East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E. Gov. John Sevier Hwy. to follow.ÊDue to the cemetery flower restrictions the family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to Coalfield Football, P.O. Box 98 Coalfield, TN 37719.

Jackson Funeral Services are in charge of arrangements.



