Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don Redmon. View Sign



He was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Annie Justice Redmon; brother, Jerry L. Redmon; and daughter-in-law, Judy Redmon.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 59 years, Eva June Freels Redmon; sons, Lynn Redmon and wife Diana and Johnny Redmon; grandchildren, Stephen Redmon and wife Brittany, Jozi Redmon, Jordan, Brittany and Isaiah Redmon; great-grandchildren, Elijah Ruppee, Emma, Ella and Ethan Redmon; sister-in-law, Karen Redmon; nephew, Mathew Redmon; niece, Rhonda Wedemeyer and husband Steve and Lisa Hooks and husband Matt; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends and family.

In the 'Good Ole Days', Don did mechanic work, fooled with horses and drove a school bus. As if that wasn't enough excitement, he moved on to start a career that would last more than 33 years with the Morgan County Emergency Services. He became a Volunteer with the Wartburg Volunteer Fire Department. He served on the E-911 board. He was an EMT-IV with the Ambulance Service. He received the Floyd E. Freytag Lifetime Achievement Award of 2007 around the same time he was honored with The Region EMT-IV of the year award. 'Daddy Don' or 'Papaw Don' loved the work and the ones he worked with.

Thank you to all who have helped with his care. Methodist Medical Center, Life Care Center of Morgan County, Morgan County Ambulance Service and Schubert Funeral Home.

The family received friends Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 2-4 p.m. The funeral service followed at 4 p.m. with Bro. Jim Disney officiating. Interment followed in Wartburg City Cemetery in Wartburg.

Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements for Don W. Redmon.



Don W. Redmon, 80, of Wartburg, passed away peacefully at home March 20, 2019.He was of the Baptist faith.He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Annie Justice Redmon; brother, Jerry L. Redmon; and daughter-in-law, Judy Redmon.He leaves behind his loving wife of 59 years, Eva June Freels Redmon; sons, Lynn Redmon and wife Diana and Johnny Redmon; grandchildren, Stephen Redmon and wife Brittany, Jozi Redmon, Jordan, Brittany and Isaiah Redmon; great-grandchildren, Elijah Ruppee, Emma, Ella and Ethan Redmon; sister-in-law, Karen Redmon; nephew, Mathew Redmon; niece, Rhonda Wedemeyer and husband Steve and Lisa Hooks and husband Matt; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends and family.In the 'Good Ole Days', Don did mechanic work, fooled with horses and drove a school bus. As if that wasn't enough excitement, he moved on to start a career that would last more than 33 years with the Morgan County Emergency Services. He became a Volunteer with the Wartburg Volunteer Fire Department. He served on the E-911 board. He was an EMT-IV with the Ambulance Service. He received the Floyd E. Freytag Lifetime Achievement Award of 2007 around the same time he was honored with The Region EMT-IV of the year award. 'Daddy Don' or 'Papaw Don' loved the work and the ones he worked with.Thank you to all who have helped with his care. Methodist Medical Center, Life Care Center of Morgan County, Morgan County Ambulance Service and Schubert Funeral Home.The family received friends Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 2-4 p.m. The funeral service followed at 4 p.m. with Bro. Jim Disney officiating. Interment followed in Wartburg City Cemetery in Wartburg.Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements for Don W. Redmon. Funeral Home Schubert Funeral Home

1318 Knoxville Highway

Wartburg , TN 37887

(423) 346-6677 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Morgan County News from Mar. 27 to Apr. 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Morgan County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close