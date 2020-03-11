Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jackson Funeral Services 7071 Knoxville Hwy. Oliver Springs , TN 37840 (865)-435-3800 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Middle Creek Baptist Church 6455 Knoxville Hwy. (Hwy 62) Oliver Springs , TN View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Send Flowers Obituary



Donald W. Jackson, 86, of Kingston, formerly of Coalfield passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at his home.He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying both fishing and hunting; particularly bird hunting with his pointers and setters. He enjoyed gardening and sharing produce.Don began his construction career in 1953 with Maxon in the Oak Ridge area.ÊHe continued with Rust Engineering, H.K. Ferguson and M.K. Ferguson retiring in 1995 having worked at the Y-12, ORNL and K-25 sites.He enjoyed playing 'Santa' for several organizations in Roane County and family gatherings. He was a longtime member of Middle Creek Baptist Church in Coalfield, having served as Sunday School teacher, Deacon, Sunday School Superintendent and served on numerous committees.ÊHe and Madge also attended First Baptist Church in Kingston for many years.He was preceded in death by his parents, Welch and Irene (Wormsley) Jackson; sister and brother-in-law, Naomi and D.B. Daugherty; brother, Jerry Jackson; and first wife, Patricia Jackson.He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Madge Jackson of Kingston; daughters, Vickie McPeters and husband Rod, Rhonda Jackson and Donna Bumbalough; step-children, Keith Hopkins and Kathy Dawson and husband Raymond;Êgrandchildren, Aaron Jones, Matt Jones and wife Mitzi, Leslie Gignilliat and husband Darrell, Whitney Lewis and husband Brian, Lindsay Parks, Tallie Cullity and husband Ben, Chris Bumbalough and wife Sandra; step-grandchildren, Sean Hopkins, Hunter Dawson and wife Rachel, Ashley Hopkins, Tiffani Loucks and husband Ryan Scates; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Jackie Jackson and wife Sherrell; sister-in-law, Sharon Jackson; and a host of nieces, cousins, other family members and friends.The family received friends Friday, March 6, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. at Middle Creek Baptist Church, Oliver Springs.ÊFuneral services followed at 2 p.m. with Rev. Chris Bumbalough and Rev. Corey Jones officiating. Interment was held in Davis Cemetery in Coalfield.To leave a note for Don's family or to share a memory, please sign the online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com Published in Morgan County News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 17, 2020

