Donald Lemons

Donald Nelson Lemons, of Wartburg, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his father, JB Lemons.

He is survived by his wife, Angie Lemons; mother, Betty Lemons; sons, Darren and wife Amanda and Bryan Lemons; and one grandson.

The family received friends Friday, June 19, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg.ÊFuneral services were held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg with Dr. Paul Frick officiating.ÊInterment followed in Liberty Church Cemetery.Ê



