Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN
37887
(423)-346-6677
Donald H. (Mouse) Shadden, passed awayÊSunday, Feb. 16, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents,ÊHerbert and Juanita Shadden.
He is survived by son, Trevor (Amanda) Shadden; three grandsons; their mother, Haleigh Shadden;Êthree step-granddaughters; and two step great-granddaughters.
The family will receive friends Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 2-4 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 4 p.m. with Pastor Carolyn Anderson officiating. Interment will follow in Wartburg City Cemetery.
Published in Morgan County News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 25, 2020
