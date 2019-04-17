Donald Gene Voyles, 87, of Harriman, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bettye Jane Voyles; parents, Stoogie Theodore and Clara Voyles; and son, Donald Lynn Voyles.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Voyles; daughter, Becky Jones and husband Stanley; son, Steve Voyles and wife Connie; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 1-3 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Bro. Paul Bingham and Bro. Ray Collins officiating. Interment will follow in Crab Orchard Cemetery in Oakdale.
Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN 37887
(423) 346-6677
Published in Morgan County News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 23, 2019