He was preceded in death by his parents, Bowman and Vada Wright, brother, Luther Wright and granddaughter, Denise Frady.

Don was born July 3, 1947 and was a member of Coalhill Missionary Baptist Church. Don was an employee for the State of Tennessee for over 30 years working most recently at the Morgan County Correctional Complex in Wartburg, Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary in Petros and Harriman City Police Department. Don was best known for his work behind the video camera in sharing the Lord with everyone through videotaped church services and gospel singings. Don was also the man behind the camera for over 30 years for the Coalfield Yellow Jackets football team and coaching staff. Don was a 1966 graduate of Coalfield School and took his Yellow Jacket pride very seriously. Don was a hardworking man and spent a great deal of time working his farm, his herd of cattle and during the summer months harvesting hay with George and Jeremy Lowe.

Don is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Barbara Wright, children, Suzie Johnson (Doug) of Harriman, Sandy Sheldon (Doug) of Coalhill, Donny Wright (Misty) of Coalhill, Pete Wright (Melinda) of Wartburg, Lisa Eastman (John) of Clinton, Becky Richardson (Donnie) of Chattanooga, Rusty Kelly (Gina) of Coalhill, Louie Hicks (Deann) of Midtown and Nikki Hicks of Decatur, 22 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The family received friends Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Coalfield School Gymnasium. The funeral services began at 2 p.m. with Rev. Jimmy Settles officiating. Interment followed in Coalhill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Harriman.

