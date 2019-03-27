Donald Young Jr.

Donald Richard 'Ricky' Young Jr., 54, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rev. Charles and Arletta Duncan; and father, Donald Richard Young Sr.
He is survived by his children, Richard, Ryan and Emma Young; wife, Heather Young; and mother, Arvella Terry.
The family received friends, Sunday, March 24, 2019 from noon-2 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright. The funeral followed at 2 p.m. with Bro. Charles Northrup and Bro. Herb Judkins officiating. Interment followed in Sunbright Cemetery in Sunbright.
