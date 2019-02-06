Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Freels. View Sign



She was a member of the Sunbright Chapter #303 Order of the Eastern Star.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Leroy Freels; two infant sons, Michael and Tony Freels; and mother and father, Mae and Wilburn Gunter.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Anne Freels Hooks and husband Matt; grandsons, Matthew Landon Bunch and Markkus Lee-Anthony Bunch all of Sunbright; grandsons, Isaiah Matthew Hooks, Peyton Tyler Hooks and Elijah Hunter Hooks all of Wartburg; grandson, Michael Lynn Bunch of Joyner; brother, Buster and wife Derita Gunter of Helenwood; aunt, Mable Huckaby of Chatsworth, GA; sister-in-law, June Freels Redmon and husband Don of Wartburg; niece, Rhonda Wedemeyer and husband Steve of Farragut; nephews, Lynn Redmon and wife Diane and Johnny Redmon of Wartburg; along with a host of great and great-great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family received friends Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m. with Bro. Mike Hooks officiating and an Eastern Star Service followed as well. A graveside service was held Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Sunbright Cemetery in Sunbright.

Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



Donna Kay Freels, 72, born Feb. 26, 1946 went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 29, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.She was a member of the Sunbright Chapter #303 Order of the Eastern Star.She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Leroy Freels; two infant sons, Michael and Tony Freels; and mother and father, Mae and Wilburn Gunter.She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Anne Freels Hooks and husband Matt; grandsons, Matthew Landon Bunch and Markkus Lee-Anthony Bunch all of Sunbright; grandsons, Isaiah Matthew Hooks, Peyton Tyler Hooks and Elijah Hunter Hooks all of Wartburg; grandson, Michael Lynn Bunch of Joyner; brother, Buster and wife Derita Gunter of Helenwood; aunt, Mable Huckaby of Chatsworth, GA; sister-in-law, June Freels Redmon and husband Don of Wartburg; niece, Rhonda Wedemeyer and husband Steve of Farragut; nephews, Lynn Redmon and wife Diane and Johnny Redmon of Wartburg; along with a host of great and great-great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.The family received friends Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m. with Bro. Mike Hooks officiating and an Eastern Star Service followed as well. A graveside service was held Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Sunbright Cemetery in Sunbright.Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Schubert Funeral Home Inc

7905 Morgan Co Hwy

Sunbright , TN 37872

(423) 628-2888 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Morgan County News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Morgan County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close