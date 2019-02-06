Donna Kay Freels, 72, born Feb. 26, 1946 went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 29, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.
She was a member of the Sunbright Chapter #303 Order of the Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Leroy Freels; two infant sons, Michael and Tony Freels; and mother and father, Mae and Wilburn Gunter.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Anne Freels Hooks and husband Matt; grandsons, Matthew Landon Bunch and Markkus Lee-Anthony Bunch all of Sunbright; grandsons, Isaiah Matthew Hooks, Peyton Tyler Hooks and Elijah Hunter Hooks all of Wartburg; grandson, Michael Lynn Bunch of Joyner; brother, Buster and wife Derita Gunter of Helenwood; aunt, Mable Huckaby of Chatsworth, GA; sister-in-law, June Freels Redmon and husband Don of Wartburg; niece, Rhonda Wedemeyer and husband Steve of Farragut; nephews, Lynn Redmon and wife Diane and Johnny Redmon of Wartburg; along with a host of great and great-great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family received friends Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m. with Bro. Mike Hooks officiating and an Eastern Star Service followed as well. A graveside service was held Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Sunbright Cemetery in Sunbright.
Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
