Donnie James Kennedy, 60, of Sunbright, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Joan Kennedy.
He is survived by his daughters, Dalenia 'Sweetpea' Kennedy and Andrew Morgan and Amy Kennedy and George Brown; son, Michael Kennedy and Jessica Larkins; 10 grandchildren.
The family has chosen to honor Donnie's wishes with cremation. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from Sept. 11 to Sept. 17, 2019