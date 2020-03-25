Dora 'Libby' Randolph, 64, of Harriman, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Sam Randolph; sons, Steve and wife Lisa Avans Randolph and William Paul Randolph; daughter, Lisa and husband Alvie Ward; and 17 grandchildren.
The family received friends on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services began at 3 p.m. with Bro. Charles Webb and Bro. Brian Collins officiating. Graveside services followed in Riggs Chapel Cemetery.
Published in Morgan County News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 31, 2020