Doris Daugherty, 86, of Lancing, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at University of Tennessee Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, McKinley (Joe) Daugherty; parents, Guy and Bertie (Rich) Hamby; and one great-grandson.
She is survived by her children, Reynold Wayne Hamby and wife Tami, Phylis Jane Hamby, Jeffrey Hamby and Patricia, Rita Ellen Wilson and Bryan; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Daugherty's wishes were to be cremated. No services are scheduled at this time.
Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from June 19 to June 25, 2019