Douglas Edward Lively, 66, of Coalfield, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 20, 2020.
He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed fishing, pickin', and tinkering.
Doug was preceded in death by his mother and father,ÊVonnie and L.W. (Luna) Lively; and brother, Jimmy Lively.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Ann; daughter, Tracy McPeek (Jay); grandchildren, Taylor McPeek (Kayla) and Haley McPeek; sisters, Patricia Coker (Randy) and Susan McCann; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family held a private Masonic Service as Œell as a short service with Bro. Bruce Gouge officiating on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 6 p.m.ÊBurial will be held Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 3 p.m. EST/ 2 pm CST in Hickory Hill Cemetery in Jamestown.
Published in Morgan County News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 31, 2020