Dustin Laymance

Dustin Alexander Laymance, 25, of Spring City, passed away Oct. 22, 2020 at Rhea County Medical Center in Dayton.
He loved spending time with his kids and going camping.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Daisy and Clarence Laymance; and uncles, Gary Hall and Kyle Rogers.
He is survived by his wife, Sabrina Waldrop Laymance; two sons, Brayden Waldrop and Jayce Waldrop; father, Clarence Laymance; mother, Rebekah Johnson; brother, Nicholas Lee; two sisters, Sarah and husband Chuck Dettmar and Kristy Laymance; grandmother, Edna Johnson; mother-in-law, Melissa Wilson; and a niece, nephews, aunts, uncles and many friends.
The family received friends Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 from noon-1p.m. at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services began at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Davis Funeral Home with Bro. Matt Cannon officiating. Graveside services followed in Crab Orchard Cemetery in Oakdale.
Davis Funeral Home in Harriman has been honored to serve the Laymance family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com
.Ê