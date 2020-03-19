Eddie Lee 'Possum' Durham, 62, of Deer Lodge, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hershel and Josephine Durham.
He is survived by his wife, Dennise Durham; sons, Eddie Kilby and Dwayne Durham; daughters, Kayla (Justin) Vaughn and Amanda Wright; and seven grandchildren.
The family received friends Friday, March 13, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service was held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Chestnut Ridge Community Church with Bro. Doug Morgan and Bro. Wayne Matthews officiating. Interment follow in Union Grove Cemetery in Sunbright.
