Eddie Schubert

Eddie Dean Schubert, 72, of Harriman, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine Schubert; and parents, Harvey and Lucille Schubert.
He is survived by his son, Eddie and wife Tracy Russell; twin daughters, Sonya and husband Jason Shillings and Tonya Neeley; and six granddaughters.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 8 p.m. with Bro. Eddie Neeley officiating. Entombment will be Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood.

