Eddie Willis, 68, of Oakdale, passed away July 8, 2020, after a valiant fight with Melanoma Cancer.Born Jan. 4, 1952, to the late Edd and Mary (Summers) Willis and born again when he accepted Christ as his Savior.Eddie lived a life richly blessed with love for family and friends.ÊThroughout his life, Eddie never hesitated to use his many God-given talents to help those in need.ÊA pillar of the community, as can be said by anyone who knew him, Eddie was never one to shy away from hard work.ÊA self-taught craftsman who could do anything he attempted and did it with excellence. A highly skilled welder by trade who worked at K-25 and retired from Y-12 as a maintenance supervisor in 2014.Survived by his loving wife, Karen Willis; two devoted daughters, Kelly (Gene) O'Dell and Karie (Chris) Scott; six grandchildren, Tucker, Gabe, Morgan, Lily, Remington and Ruger;Êsiblings, Patsy (Mack) Hill, Ben (Pam) Willis and Tim (Tammy) Willis;Êmother-in-law, Margie Sparks; brother-in-law, David (Tammy) Sparks;Êand a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.Eddie will be laid to rest on his farm where he enjoyed to tinker the days away with his tractor and many projects.The footprint of his life is far reaching, and his death will leave a void for all who knew and loved him but one day we will meet again.The family received friends Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from noon-2 p.m. The funeral service began at 2 p.m. with Bro. Mike Nelson, Bro. Jamie Nelson and Bro. Danny Jenkins officiating.ÊInterment followed in Willis Family Cemetery in Oakdale.Schubert Funeral Home is honored to have served the family of Eddie Willis.