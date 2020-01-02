Eddie Joe York, 69, of Harriman, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sherman York and Gertrude Moore; and wife, Patricia York.
He is survived by his children, Tina (Gary) Boles of Harriman, Eddie (Stacey) York Jr. of Oliver Springs, Billy (Charmin) York of Oliver Springs, Charles 'Munk' York of Harriman, Sonya York of Oak Ridge, Shawn (Ambra) York of Harriman; step-children, Victoria (Rusty) Sargent of Wartburg, Kayla (Scott) Gifford of Crossville and Lacie (John) Neal of Crossville; 20 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
The family received friends Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The funeral service followed at 1 p.m. with Bro. George Miles and Bro. Eugene Chaney officiating.
Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from Jan. 1 to Jan. 7, 2020