Edna Bonifacius

Edna Eulene Bonifacius, 96, a resident of Asbury Place Maryville, passed away at 10:23 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital.
She retired from ORNL Y-12. She was an 'Oak Ridge Girl.'
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Walter and Ollie Mae Cross Bonifacius; sister, Doris Mae Rogan; and brother, Carl Walter Bonifacius, Jr.
Survivors include her sister, Barbara Penland (Joseph M.); nieces, Linda Giles, Sue Lynn Rogan and Angelyn Penland (Chris Smith); nephews, David White, Stephen White (Susan), Lawrence White, Jay Rogan, Terry Rogan and John Penland (Saskia); great-nephew, Eric White; and great-niece, Savanah Penland.
Thank you to the nurses and staff of Asbury Place Maryville.
A graveside service and interment was held Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Wartburg Cemetery in Morgan County.
Memorials may be made to the Pat Summitt Foundation or a charity of choice
.
Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home in Madisonville.