Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Summers. View Sign Service Information Evans Mortuary 805 North Gateway Avenue Rockwood , TN 37854 (865)-354-2600 Send Flowers Obituary



Rita was born Sept. 6, 1926 in Copper Hill, Tenn. to Theodore Roosevelt Hawkins and Freda Ganarah Vandiver Hawkins. She was a member of the Pine Orchard Baptist Church where she was very active in the Missions Programs, the R.A.'s and G.A.'s, and the W.M.U. She also served there as a Sunday School Teacher, Church Librarian and Teacher in the Children's Ministry. She and her husband had also formerly served as foster parents in West Virginia. Rita was active with the Republican Party and worked as a Poll Worker for the Morgan County Election Commission for many years. She loved to read and was very passionate about her family's education. Rita enjoyed traveling, especially across the country on bus trips with her good friend, Bo Miles. She is especially known for her yeast rolls and cherry cheesecake.

In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Riley Summers; son, Kenneth Summers; daughters, Linda Summers and Laura Summers; granddaughter, Melinda Summers; brother, James Hawkins; and sisters, Jolene Heron and Shirley Watson.

Survivors include her sons, Tommie Summers of Pine Orchard, Billy (Frances) Summers of Glen Fork, W.V. and Jeremy (Abigail) Summers of Pine Orchard; daughters, Rose (Gerald) Tilley of Hillsville, Va. and Betty Summers of Pine Orchard; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth (Sandra) Hawkins of Lake Suzy, Fla.; special friend, Bo Miles of Pine Orchard; and several extended relatives and many friends.

The family received friends Monday, April 29, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Evans Mortuary. Funeral services followed on at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Danny Thomas and Pastor Ronnie Nickell officiating. Committal services and interment were held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood. Memorial contributions may be made to Pine Orchard Baptist Church, for Missions, C/O 569 Lower Rockwood Road, Rockwood, TN 37854.

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood served the family of Mrs. Edna Rita Hawkins Summers. An online register is available at



Edna Rita Hawkins Summers, 92, a resident of the Pine Orchard community of Morgan County, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at her home.Rita was born Sept. 6, 1926 in Copper Hill, Tenn. to Theodore Roosevelt Hawkins and Freda Ganarah Vandiver Hawkins. She was a member of the Pine Orchard Baptist Church where she was very active in the Missions Programs, the R.A.'s and G.A.'s, and the W.M.U. She also served there as a Sunday School Teacher, Church Librarian and Teacher in the Children's Ministry. She and her husband had also formerly served as foster parents in West Virginia. Rita was active with the Republican Party and worked as a Poll Worker for the Morgan County Election Commission for many years. She loved to read and was very passionate about her family's education. Rita enjoyed traveling, especially across the country on bus trips with her good friend, Bo Miles. She is especially known for her yeast rolls and cherry cheesecake.In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Riley Summers; son, Kenneth Summers; daughters, Linda Summers and Laura Summers; granddaughter, Melinda Summers; brother, James Hawkins; and sisters, Jolene Heron and Shirley Watson.Survivors include her sons, Tommie Summers of Pine Orchard, Billy (Frances) Summers of Glen Fork, W.V. and Jeremy (Abigail) Summers of Pine Orchard; daughters, Rose (Gerald) Tilley of Hillsville, Va. and Betty Summers of Pine Orchard; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth (Sandra) Hawkins of Lake Suzy, Fla.; special friend, Bo Miles of Pine Orchard; and several extended relatives and many friends.The family received friends Monday, April 29, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Evans Mortuary. Funeral services followed on at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Danny Thomas and Pastor Ronnie Nickell officiating. Committal services and interment were held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood. Memorial contributions may be made to Pine Orchard Baptist Church, for Missions, C/O 569 Lower Rockwood Road, Rockwood, TN 37854.Evans Mortuary of Rockwood served the family of Mrs. Edna Rita Hawkins Summers. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz Published in Morgan County News from May 1 to May 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Morgan County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close