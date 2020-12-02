Or Copy this URL to Share

Edward â€œEdâ€� Robert Barton, Jr., of Ocoee, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Mary Barton, Sr.; and father-in-law, George Harney.

He is survived by his wife, Kristi Harney Barton; and mother, Angelina Barton.

The family held a graveside service Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery in Lancing with Rev. Tim Hamby officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



