Edward 'Ed' Massengale, 82, of Petros, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Adel Massengale; and parents, Emitt and Dicie (Phillips) Massengale.
He is survived by his son, Eddie (Urshula) Massengale; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral service will begin at 4 p.m. with Dr. Jim West officiating. Interment will follow in the New Petros Cemetery.
Published in Morgan County News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 17, 2019