Edwin Allen Farmer, Jr. 'Mountain Man', 69, of Petros, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Audrey Armes Browning; father, Edwin Allen Farmer Sr.
He is survived by his ex-wife, Janice Kay Lowe Farmer; significant other, Brenda Beck; children, Jeanine and Daniel Jones, Tobey Farmer and Rhonda, Roxanne Farmer, Rachel Farmer, Timothy Farmer, Sarah Farmer, Gwin Beck and Christine Beck; 15 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Old Petros Cemetery in Petros.
Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
