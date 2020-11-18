1/
Eileen Sackett
Eileen Sackett, 83, of Lancing, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Maxine Scott; father, Earl Scott; and daughters, Karen Potter and Teresa Kreis.
She is survived by granddaughter, Kathryn Potter; and former husband, Everett Kreis.
The family received friends Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The funeral began at 1 p.m. with Pastor David Graves officiating. Interment followed in Lavender Cemetery in Deer Lodge.

Published in Morgan County News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN 37887
(423) 346-6677
