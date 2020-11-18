Eileen Sackett, 83, of Lancing, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Maxine Scott; father, Earl Scott; and daughters, Karen Potter and Teresa Kreis.

She is survived by granddaughter, Kathryn Potter; and former husband, Everett Kreis.

The family received friends Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The funeral began at 1 p.m. with Pastor David Graves officiating. Interment followed in Lavender Cemetery in Deer Lodge.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store