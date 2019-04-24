Elise A. Hook, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Shannondale Nursing Home in Knoxville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Roland W. and Laura N. Aytes of Lancing; and husband, John W. Hook.
She is survived by three siblings; and stepsons, John D. Hook, Randy C. Hook and Mark S. Hook.
The family will hold a graveside service on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Frankfort Cemetery in Lancing with Bro. Doyle Nance officiating.
Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 30, 2019