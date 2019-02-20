Obituary Guest Book View Sign



She was born Aug. 4, 1959. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and aunt. She will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her father, Burl Phillips; sister, Rhonda Perry; and brother, Danny Ray Phillips.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, James Braden (son of Dean Daugherty); mother, Mary Phillips Bunch and husband James; daughter, Heather Braden; brothers, Stevie and wife Debbie Phillips, Ronnie Phillips and Jeffrey Phillips; sisters, Connie and husband Frank Hughart and Amanda Phillips Hill; sisters-in-law, Janice Phillips, Joyce Jones and Betty Patterson and husband Lenn; nieces and nephews, Timmy and wife Leah Phillips (children Keigan, Piper and Nash), Josh and wife Jamie Phillips (children Lane and Maelee), Joe and wife Kristen Phillips (children Alexis and Kaeden), Kevin and wife Elizabeth Phillips (children Emilie, Hannah and Matthew), Bryan and wife Anissa Perry (children Waylan and Levi), Brandon Phillips (children Lilly, Mackenzie and Allayna), Elizabeth Phillips (daughter Annabelle), Chris Phillips (children Kinsleigh, Brayleigh and Paisleigh), Brittany and husband Aaron Overbay (son AJ), Bobby Jones, Beverly and husband Tim Button (daughter Lindsey and husband Brandon Wilson), Virgil 'Spunky' and wife Shenna Patterson (children Houston, Waverly and Zay Zay); and best friend, Rita Boshears.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The burial will follow in Anderson Memorial Gardens with Rev. Murl Phillips officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Braden family. You are invited to share a message of condolence atÊwww.sharpfh.com.



209 ROANE STREET

Oliver Springs , TN 37840

(865) 435-7261 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Morgan County News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26, 2019

